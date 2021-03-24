Wild/Ducks game on despite 4 Anaheim players on NHL's COVID-19 list

article

The Minnesota Wild face the Anaheim Ducks in a rare Wednesday afternoon game at Xcel Energy Center, but it’s not without some uncertainty.

The Wild beat the Ducks 2-1 Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. On Tuesday, four Ducks’ players were placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol List. Danton Heinen, Ben Hutton, Jacob Larsson and Anthony Stolarz will not be available for Anaheim against the Wild.

Heinen, Hutton and Larsson dressed for Monday’s game. Hutton had 13:37 in time on ice, and Larsson had 16 minutes.

The Ducks did not practice Tuesday, and the Wild didn’t skate Tuesday or Wednesday. Wild coach Dean Evason said the game is still on and they’ve done their daily COVID-19 testing.

"We just go about our business and we’ll get told what happens," Evason said Wednesday afternoon.

Evason also may have gotten some good news on defenseman Matt Dumba. He’s missed the last two games with a lower body injury and won’t play Wednesday, but could return Thursday against the St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center. In last Thursday’s loss at Colorado, Dumba lost an edge and crashed into the boards, and didn’t return.

Advertisement

"Definitely day to day," Evason said.

The Wild is currently in the No. 3 spot in the Honda West at 39 points, four behind Colorado and six behind the Vegas Golden Knights.