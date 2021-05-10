Wild D Matt Dumba nominated for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

article

Matt Dumba wants nothing more than to eradicate racism from hockey, and on Monday he was nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The nomination came from the Twin Cities chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. The award is presented every year to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Dumba is an executive committee member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, which aims to eliminate racism from hockey and create more playing opportunities for minorities. He hosted the inaugural Matt Dumba Hockey Without Limits Camp back in February as part of Hockey Day Minnesota. Dumba’s goal with the camp was to bring more diversity and inclusion to youth hockey, and give kids more playing opportunities.

Dumba stepped to the forefront of the Wild’s social justice initiatives last year after the police killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day in south Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin has since been convicted of murder in Floyd’s death. Dumba created charities to help businesses in south Minneapolis that were damaged or had to shut down due to civil unrest in the city after Floyd’s death.

Dumba has 21 points, six goals and 15 assists, in 49 games this season. He ranks fourth on the Wild with 74 blocked shots, and 71 hits. He was also the recipient of last year’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy for his work in the community during the 2019-20 season, and his involvement in the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

The PWHA’s 31 chapters will select a winner for the Masterton Trophy at the end of the regular season. Masterton died on Jan. 15, 1968, after head injuries suffered during a game.