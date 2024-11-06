Why Vikings RB Aaron Jones put fresh flowers at Khyree Jackson’s locker

article

Aaron Jones was getting ready to head to U.S. Bank Stadium for Sunday Night Football, but the Minnesota Vikings’ starting running back couldn’t find his sombrero.

He knew he had one at his locker at TCO Performance Center, a short drive from his home. He went and grabbed it, then stopped for a moment at late teammate Khyree Jackson’s locker. A few days before that, Jones put some fresh flowers at his locker. Players have been doing it all season.

"I ran past his locker, I had a second and I sat there and told him tonight is for him. We miss him and he’s not forgotten. Everything we’re doing this year is for him," Jones said.

Why it matters

Jackson, a rookie fourth round pick in the NFL Draft, was one of three people killed in a crash in Maryland in early July. It happened just a few weeks before the Vikings were to start training camp. The driver who hit the car he was in has since been charged in incident.

The Vikings are honoring Jackson’s life in several ways this season. They gave his signing bonus to his estate. A colored "KJ" logo honors him on the TCO practice field. His locker at TCO sits empty, and they had a locker for him in London. Players are wearing "KJ" helmet decals, and the staff wears pins for games.

O’Connell, Brian Flores and Daronte Jones attended his funeral. The team held a private service for him, and his family has been out to practice.

Pregame moment

Jones was warming up before Sunday night’s game when he noticed Jackson’s family on the sideline. It was Rookie Weekend in the NFL.

He made a point to go over to Jackson’s mother, father and brother and share the moment at TCO before kickoff.

"I look over and I see his mom and his dad and his little brother. I just went over there and shared that story with them and took a picture right before I left the locker room. It was crazy how it all happened," Jones said. "We have a great group of guys in that locker room, we really care about each other. He’s gone, but he’s not forgotten."