What the Gophers are saying ahead of hosting Iowa

The University of Minnesota football team hosts rival Iowa on Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium, under the lights on national television.

The Gophers are looking to keep Floyd of Rosedale in Minneapolis after bringing him home from Iowa City in a 12-10 win over the Hawkeyes last year. It was P.J. Fleck’s first win over Iowa in seven tries. It’s a week where the Minnesota players on the roster are educating the non-locals on the rivalry.

They have to strike a balance between the emotion of playing a rival trophy game, while also knowing it’s the most important game on the schedule because it’s the next game.

"Obviously it’s a rivalry game, it’s a big game for the state, a big game for the university," defensive back and Bucknell transfer Ethan Robinson said. "But we look at every week as a 1-0 championship season, we talk about that as a team all the time."

Cody Lindenberg recalls hoisting Floyd

Cody Lindenberg relived celebrating the historic rivalry win last year in Iowa City, though he couldn’t play in it. The Anoka native was working his way back from injury and couldn’t play last year. He was a coach on the sideline, a fan and got to put the prized pig on his shoulders.

"It was incredible. To hold that pig up and hoist that thing over my head, it’s something you dream of," Lindenberg said.

He’s healthy this year, and is second on the defense with 16 tackles through three games.

Darius Taylor:’It’s going to be a tough game’

Darius Taylor had 161 total yards and three touchdowns in last Saturday’s 27-0 win over Nevada, including a career-long 80-yard score. Odds are it will be much tougher sledding for the sophomore sensation. The Hawkeyes are No. 5 in the nation in rushing defense, allowing just 56.3 yards per game.

Taylor is averaging 94 yards per game on the ground this season. He had 16 carries for 59 yards before leaving last year’s game with an injury.

"I take that it’s going to be a tough game. Just it’s sound football on both ends of the game," Taylor said.

Brosmer’s first and only Floyd of Rosedale game

Gophers’ quarterback Max Brosmer comes into Saturday’s game with an odd connection to the border rivals: He was actually born in Davenport, Iowa, before his family moved to Ohio.

This will be the graduate student’s first and only game against Iowa. He got his first taste of the rivalry in December and January, taking visits to campus and seeing the trophy displayed at the football facility.

"It’s one of most physical games you’ve played in, this is something new for me. I get to be a part of it for my last year, it comes down to are you willing to maintain the physicality throughout the whole game? The team that does is the team that comes out on top," Brosmer said.