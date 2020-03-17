'We are building something special': Cousins agrees to 2-year extension with Vikings

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday they’ve agreed in principle on a contract extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Entering the final season of a three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed contract, the Vikings and Cousins agreed to a two-year extension on the deal that will keep him with the Vikings through the 2022 season. Cousins is coming off leading the Vikings to a 11-7 record, their third playoff appearance under Mike Zimmer and his first career playoff win at New Orleans.

Cousins passed for more than 3,600 yards, 26 touchdowns and a career-low six interceptions this past season. He wants to be the quarterback to bring a Super Bowl to Minnesota.

“Julie and I are thrilled to be staying in Minnesota for the next several years. People have embraced us and treated our family incredibly well. We also believe we are building something special at the Vikings. We know how much this team means to the fans and the state, and we want to do everything we can to help this team bring a championship home,” Cousins said Tuesday in a statement.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman has made his choice for the quarterback he thinks can take the Vikings to the next level.

Getting a contract extension with Cousins in place as the NFL’s legal tampering period began Monday was one of many moves Spielman made. The deal will be official when the contract is signed Wednesday, the first day NFL business for 2020 can commence.

While Cousins has his doubters, Vikings fans among them, it can’t be forgotten that Cousins was the NFC Player of the Month for October after throwing for more than 900 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception. The Vikings went 4-0 during that stretch.

“We are very excited to keep Kirk and his family in Minnesota for the future. Kirk has proven he’s one of the top quarterbacks in this league and has continued to improve and progress each day since he arrived here. It means a lot to have such upstanding individuals like Kirk and Julie committed to not only our team success, but also to our community with all the exemplary work they’ve done in that arena. Our collective goal is to bring a championship to Minnesota and we will do whatever it takes,” Spielman said.

Cousins will earn $9.5 million in base salary this season, and the Vikings got about $10 million in cap space from Cousins for 2020 as a result of the extension. He’ll earn $21 million in base salary in 2021, and $35 million in 2022.