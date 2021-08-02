Watch: Vikings Training Camp Live

The Minnesota Vikings are entering their second week of training camp at TCO Performance Center, and fans can watch Monday afternoon’s practice live on FOX 9.

The Vikings are having practice at training camp after hosting their annual night practice on Saturday at TCO Stadium. FOX 9 is airing the practice live in its entirety, starting at 2 p.m., with a simulcast from KFAN Radio. The Vikings will be without Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond, Nate Stanley and Myron Mitchell for Monday’s practice after they were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Monday was supposed to be the team's first padded practice with pads, but General Manager Rick Spielman said due to some complicated league rules that created confusion across the NFL, the practice will not be in pads. The team will be in pads tomorrow, however.

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Sports Director Jim Rich sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer to talk about training camp and the 2021 season.

This weekend, Vikings’ fans will get their first chance since before the COVID-19 pandemic to see the team in action at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings will scrimmage from 12-2 p.m.