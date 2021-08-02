Vikings place Cousins, Mond and Stanley on reserve/COVID-19 list

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday they’ve placed quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley, along with receiver Myron Mitchell, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It means none of the four will be on the field at TCO Performance Center as the Vikings host their first padded practice in front of fans in Eagan. Cousins, Mond and Stanley were not on the field when the Vikings hosted their night practice on Saturday in front of more than 4,200 fans at TCO Stadium.

Mond reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and Cousins and Stanley are considered high risk close contacts. That left Jake Browning as the only quarterback available for Saturday night’s practice.

Mike Zimmer, clearly agitated by the news before the practice, used it as a platform to encourage his players to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Quite honestly, going through everything we went through last year, I’m not surprised one bit. I am disappointed that this happened. I’m frustrated with, not just my football players that won’t get vaccinated. I’m frustrated with everybody, so we’ll just do the best we can. It’s disappointing," Zimmer said. "It’s why I think people should get vaccinated. This Delta variant is rough. You can see the cases going up every single day now, and it’s why for the sake of everybody’s health, it’s important. But some people don’t understand I guess."

Before Monday's practice at TCO Performance Center, Zimmer said he "just didn't understand" why certain players wouldn't get a COVID-19 vaccine, especially after the 2020 season had so many restrictions for players and coaches.

"Going through all the things we had to do last year, masks and protocol and traveling. You can’t leave for a day, you can’t go out and see your family, you can’t go to dinner when you’re on the road, you’ve got to wear masks when you’re on the plane, all that stuff," Zimmer said. "It was just difficult, and I just don’t understand. I think we could put this thing to bed if we all do this (get vaccinated), but it is what it is."

All four players must participate in team activities virtually until they are cleared to return to TCO Performance Center. Mond, who is vaccinated, can return once he has two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart. Players not vaccinated have a five-day window to test negative before they can return.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen if Cousins and Stanley will be back by the weekend. The Vikings host a scrimmage from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.