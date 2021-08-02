Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich goes 1-on-1 with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings are a week into training camp at TCO Performance Center, capped off Saturday with the team hosting its annual night practice at TCO Stadium.

More than 4,200 fans took in a perfect night for football, followed by a fireworks display. The Vikings are hoping the 2021 season features some fireworks on the field. Coming off a 7-9 season and missing the NFC Playoffs for the fourth time in seven seasons under Mike Zimmer, the team has big expectations after using the offseason to rebuild the defense, and returning offensive stars Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with head coach Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer talked about the team’s offseason moves, coaching with his future potentially on the line and what to expect from Jefferson in his second season. Watch the full interview to hear what Zimmer has to say about the 2021 season.

Week 2 of training camp starts Monday at TCO Performance Center, with the Vikings hosting their first fully-padded practice in front of fans. On Saturday, the team will host a scrimmage from 12-2 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. It will be the first time fans can be inside the home for Vikings’ football since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re also less than two weeks away from the Vikings’ first preseason game, Aug. 14 against the Denver Broncos.