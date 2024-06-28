Was Wild defenseman Brock Faber snubbed of the Calder Trophy?

article

Despite having one of the better rookie seasons in Minnesota Wild franchise history, defenseman Brock Faber was not named the NHL Rookie of the Year on Thursday.

Faber finished second in voting for the Calder Trophy, getting 42 first place votes. Faber had 47 points, including 39 assists, and blocked 150 shots over 82 games this season. He led rookies in time on ice, and was also sixth in the NHL this season. He also led rookies in blocked shots, was tied for first in assists, tied for second in points and tied for third with 13 power-play assists. He was the NHL Rookie of the Month in January after record 13 points in 14 games.

But the Calder Trophy, probably as expected, went to Conor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks. The No. 1 overall pick in 2023 got 152 first place votes. He co-led rookies with 22 goals, 39 assists and 61 points, despite missing 14 games with an injury.

Faber certainly made his case, but Bedard put up slightly better numbers playing less games. Faber did play the final 26 games of the season with a fractured ribs.

Faber and Marco Rossie were named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team, joining Kirill Kaprizov and Jonas Brodin as the only other Wild players to earn the honor.

The NHL Entry Draft starts Friday night, and the Wild has the No. 13 overall pick.