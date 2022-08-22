Vikings trade for QB Nick Mullens

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired quarterback Nick Mullens in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The trade gives the Vikings a young, but experienced backup quarterback option behind Kirk Cousins as second-year quarterback Kellen Mond and veteran backup Sean Mannion have struggled in preseason action so far.

The Vikings sent a 2024 7th round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Mullens.

Who is Nick Mullens?

Mullens is entering his fifth NFL season out of Southern Miss. He had 16 starts in two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, and one start last season with the Cleveland Browns. Mullens completed 7-of-9 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings in the preseason opener earlier this month.

Vikings backup QB situation

Here's how FOX 9's digital sports reporter Jeff Wald broke down the backup QB competition after Saturday's preseason game again the 49ers:

Kellen Mond got the start at quarterback, and if he had the edge for the No. 2 spot going into the game, he took a step back Saturday. Mond finished 10-of-20 passing for 82 yards, was intercepted twice, sacked once and finished with a 21.3 rating. Sean Mannion entered on the final play of the first quarter, and led the Vikings’ only touchdown drive of the first half. He went 4-of-4 passing on a drive that ended with rookie Ty Chandler scoring from three yards out. Mannion finished the night 10-of-15 for 65 yards and a 75.7 rating.

"I felt like both guys at times tonight had good rhythm and good command, we just couldn’t make that one play, make that one throw, make that one play to kind of trigger and ignite the offense that we really needed," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "Ultimately we’ve just got to be better. We’re trying to see who can come off the bench and help us win a football game. For the most part, we’ve just got to try to continue to improve and limit the turnovers, and see who can win this thing."

Mullens, Mond or Mannion?

The Vikings have one preseason game left to figure out the No. 2 quarterback position. O'Connell was asked after Saturday's game if they're confident in Mannion and Mond to win the No. 2 job, or if that player isn't currently on the roster.

"Ultimately you would love to have come out of the night feeling like shoot, they both moved the team and scored a lot of points. We’ve got a heck of a hard discussion and conversation to have as a staff," O'Connell said. "In my mind, the clock is going. Although I feel like our starters are in a great spot for Sept. 11, and that’s what our emphasis is really on, there’s a lot of jobs we’ve got to still allow to still play themselves out so we feel good about the overall depth of our team. We’ll certainly allow that to happen this week."