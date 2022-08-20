Vikings fall to 49ers 17-7 in preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium without starters

Kevin O’Connell didn’t take any chances with his potential starters as the Minnesota Vikings hosted the San Francisco 49ers in their lone home preseason game Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Sean Mannion #14 of the Minnesota Vikings throws the ball in the first half of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S Bank Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ((Photo by Adam Bettcher/ Getty Images))

For that matter, neither did 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. The Vikings did not play any offensive or defensive starters, and sat 27 players in total. That means we won’t see Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Danielle Hunter, Za’Darius Smith Eric Kendricks, Harrison Smith, Patrick Peterson and other starters until Sept. 11 against the Green Bay Packers.

Shanahan followed suit, as the 49ers sat Marshal native Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Nick Bosa among all their starters and 27 players in total. The Vikings and 49ers held joint practices over two days this week at TCO Performance Center, where the first-team offenses and defense for each squad got in enough work that both coaches felt it wasn’t worth risking injury in a preseason game.

Kellen Mond got the start at quarterback, and if he had the edge for the No. 2 spot going into the game, he took a step back Saturday. Mond finished 10-of-20 passing for 82 yards, was intercepted twice, sacked once and finished with a 21.3 rating. Sean Mannion entered on the final play of the first quarter, and led the Vikings’ only touchdown drive of the first half. He went 4-of-4 passing on a drive that ended with rookie Ty Chandler scoring from three yards out. Mannion finished the night 10-of-15 for 65 yards and a 75.7 rating.

Chandler had five carries for 19 yards. Alexander Mattison had three carries for 17 yards.

After two sacks last week, T.Y. McGill had 2.5 sacks Saturday and nearly got to the quarterback on another play in the third quarter. He also blew up a play that caused a 49ers’ fumble near the goal line. Patrick Jones II added a half sack.

The Vikings lost rookie defensive back Andrew Booth Jr. for the game to an ankle injury in the second quarter. Booth made three tackles before a non-contact injury, and he needed help from two trainers to get off the field.

The Vikings finish the preseason Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Denver Broncos.