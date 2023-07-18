Vikings to wear classic retro jersey for Sept. 10 opener against Tampa Bay

article

The Minnesota Vikings held a video conference with season-ticket holders on Tuesday and announced they’ll wear a special uniform for the season-opener at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings unveiled a classic retro uniform that will pay homage to the teams of the 1960s and 1970s with deeper purple and larger numbers with gold trim. The jersey also features retro sleeve stripes. The Vikings will wear the jersey only in the Sept. 10 season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

C.J. Ham, a Minnesota native who signed a contract extension with the Vikings this offseason, modeled the look during the video chat.

"I love them, just the style of them. The style is great. It means a lot, those were the people who really built this organization, started all those traditions. To be able to honor those guys truly means a lot," Ham said.

The Vikings also gave us an inside look as KJ Osborn, T.J. Hockenson, Kirk Cousins and other players got their first look at the uniforms.

The helmet has an older version of the Vikings' signature horn, and a gray facemask. The original Vikings' horn had a gold ring, but the tip stretched farther than the modern version. It has been lengthened for the classic helmet to honor the original template.

The Vikings are embarking on their 63rd season in franchise history in 2023, and wore the classic style jerseys for the first 45 years.