Vikings talk Jordan Addison’s citation for driving 140 mph: ‘That can’t happen again’

The Minnesota Vikings have their first practice of training camp on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, and rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison is expected to be on the field.

That’s despite being cited earlier this month for driving 140 miles per hour in a 55 zone on Interstate 94 near Dale Street in St. Paul. Addison was pulled over in his Lamborghini just after 3 a.m. on July 20 after being clocked going more than double the speed limit.

Addison was cited for speeding, reckless driving and consciously disregarding a substantial or unjustifiable risk. He was not arrested.

Three days later, Addison and the rest of the Vikings’ rookies reported to training camp. The Vikings took the receiver out of USC with the No. 23 overall pick. He’s been in contact with Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah ever since the incident.

"I was disappointed, but it was a mistake and I think he’s owning that mistake and knows that that’s something that can’t happen again," O’Connell said. "This was a mistake that happened, he’s a rookie and you’d love to say that no mistakes like that are ever going to happen. The big thing for me talking to Jordan was let’s learn from it, make sure we’re moving forward the right way. He’s got a good perspective on owning it, taking responsibility but also moving forward the right way."

In the citation, Addison told state troopers at the scene he was speeding because of an emergency with his dog. He said the same to O’Connell.

"We talked about that and he mentioned that. Really what I was focused on was more making sure he knew that it was a serious thing. He needs to make sure he understands exactly what he did wrong. No matter what the why may be, things like that can’t happen again," O’Connell said. "Regardless of whatever may have happened to cause him to drive that fast, it’s just not something that can happen again. I have 100 percent confidence in Jordan, I still feel very strongly about the type of person and player we added to our team."

Addison issued a statement of apology through his agent last Friday.

"Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment, I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry."

Addison is expected to be full-go when the Viking start training camp practice. Adofo-Mensah declined to say if he’ll be fined or face discipline from the incident.

"Jordan, through the draft process, impressed us with the type of person he is and obviously he made a mistake. What you see after the fact is from his representatives to his family who reached out to me, this kid was raised right," Adofo-Mensah said. "He knows he made a mistake and everybody in his life is aligned to make sure that this was a one-time occurrence. We believe in Jordan and his future."