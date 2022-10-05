Vikings surprise Lewis Cine on birthday with Zoom call during team meeting

article

,Lewis Cine probably thought it was another routine call with his head coach Tuesday, spending his 23rd birthday in a London hospital bed recovering from surgery after suffering a compound fracture in his lower left leg.

Kevin O’Connell arranged for Cine to join a Zoom call on his cell phone, and it was during a team meeting at TCO Performance Center. Cine’s face appeared on the big screen in the meeting, and the team erupted. They sang him "Happy Birthday."

"It was a special moment in our team meeting setting to be able to get his face up on the screen. The guys went crazy and we sang him happy birthday. It’s no different than what we would’ve done if he was here, that was my intent," O’Connell said Wednesday. "Just for a young player, just to solidify how we feel about him. He’s a major part of our organization, our locker room and our players care about him. Really cool moment."

The main message: He’s not alone as he recovers from a gruesome injury suffered early in Sunday’s 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London.

"That was cool. It’s a bummer he has to spend his birthday on a bed after surgery, but his brothers are here," defensive back Patrick Peterson said. "We’ll give him a great big hug when he returns."

O’Connell said Wednesday that could be as early as later this week. Cine suffered the injury running back to block for Jalen Reagor on a punt. As he runs to engage with a Saints’ player, his leg caught in the turf and he went down immediately, in significant pain and grabbing near his left ankle.

He was carted off and immediately taken to a London hospital. He had preparatory surgery on Monday before Tuesday’s procedure. O’Connell said while it’s still very early in the process, the care he’s getting and his track point to him getting back on the field in 2023 at some point.

"Every time I’ve talked to Lew, three or four times since, he seems in great spirits. He continues to talk about how he’s going to attack this process. He knows he’s coming home to a support system here," O’Connell said.

Cine posted as much to social media on Tuesday, after his surgery.

"Thank you for all the payers and well wishes over the last two days. I’m sorry I have not been able to respond to everyone that has reached out, but please know your support has been truly felt. I am incredibly grateful for the care I have received from the doctors and staff at Cleveland Clinic in London. With today’s surgery behind me, I’m looking forward to returning to Minnesota, supporting my teammates and attacking this rehab so I can get back to doing what I love to do. Skol Vikings!" Cine posted.

The Vikings drafted Cine, a safety out of Georgia, with their first round pick back in April. He was playing primarily special teams, and was just starting to get defensive snaps when the injury happened. The Vikings placed him on injured reserve on Monday.