Vikings safety Harrison Smith hosting Thielen Foundation softball game

Adam Thielen is no longer with the Minnesota Vikings, but that won’t stop his annual charity softball game from going on as planned.

It’ll just have a different face hosting. With Thielen starting the offseason workout program for the Carolina Panthers and unable to attend, the Thielen Foundation announced Tuesday that Vikings safety Harrison Smith will take over hosting duties. The charity softball game is set for 7 p.m. at CHS Field, home of the St. Paul Saints.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and a home run derby starts 6 p.m.

"Although I won’t be able to play in the softball game this year, I am so grateful to see my friend and former teammate, Harrison Smith, taking on the role of host. I know he will do an amazing job," Thielen said in a statement.

Proceeds from the event will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, which Smith has partnered with over the last few years.

"I had a great time attending Thielen Foundation’s Charity Softball Game last year, and I’m looking forward to hosting the game and having a blast with my teammates to help support Big Brothers Big Sisters," Smith said.

Thielen’s wife, Caitlin, will also be at the annual charity softball game. It’s one of many ways the Thielen family has given back to Minnesota, and one of the reasons why Adam Thielen was the Vikings’ nominee last year for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Thielen’s football story is well-chronicled. He earned a roster spot with the Vikings as an undrafted college free agent in 2014, and spent 10 seasons in Minnesota before being released this offseason in a cost cutting move. He signed with the Panthers in free agency.

Tickets for the charity softball game can be purchased through the Thielen Foundation website, and range from $5 to $50. The event also includes in-game giveaways, a silent auction and raffle for charity.