Vikings return to practice after negative COVID-19 tests

The Minnesota Vikings returned to TCO Performance Center on Thursday and are expected to practice after clearing COVID-19 testing, the team announced.

Players and staff had PCR and POC tests done as they arrived to the practice facility Thursday, and the results showed zero positive COVID-19 tests. The Vikings had to close TCO Performance Center Tuesday and Wednesday after the Tennessee Titans had three players and five team staff test positive for COVID-19 after last Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

Mike Zimmer, his coaching staff and players held virtual meetings all day Wednesday from their homes. The Titans, after having an additional player and staff member test positive, had their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week postponed until further notice.

The Vikings aren’t out of the woods yet when it comes to facing the Houston Texans on Sunday. They’ll continue to get daily testing done, and Head Trainer Eric Sugarman said Wednesday positive tests may not show up for three to five days after potential exposure. NFL officials say contact tracing numbers show up to 48 instances of possible exposure from the Titans game.

The Vikings plan to practice Thursday afternoon, Friday and fly to Houston on Saturday, assuming they continue to produce negative COVID-19 tests.