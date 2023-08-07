Vikings release first unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday’s preseason game

article

The Minnesota Vikings head to Seattle Thursday night for their first preseason game, and the team released its first unofficial depth chart Monday morning.

Depth charts are unofficial for a reason as roster spots are fluid, but it does provide a sense of who is standing out in the early portion of training camp. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said before Monday’s practice to "not over-evaluate any one particular area."

"The first one where we’re very much into the meat of the competition phase of training camp. I would not over-evaluate any one particular area. We’ve got a lot of jobs guys are still fighting for and we’re going to allow not only our practices, but joint practices and preseason games to play out before we make any final determinations," O’Connell said.

That said, here is a look at where things stand after more than a week of workouts:

QUARTERBACK

KIRK COUSINS, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall

RUNNING BACKS

ALEXANDER MATTISON, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler, DeWayne McBride

Mattison is the clear No. 1 running back after Dalvin Cook’s offseason departure. The competition for the No. 2 spot appears to be between Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler and rookie DeWayne McBride.

WIDE RECEIVERS

JUSTIN JEFFERSON, KJ OSBORN, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Jalen Reagor, Brandon Powell, Blake Proehl, Trishton Jackson, N’Keal Harry, Jacob Copeland

Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn are the clear starters, and Addison is next in line for plays requiring three receivers. Jalen Nailor and Trishton Jackson and battling injuries, giving recent signings N’Keal Harry and Jacob Copeland a chance to emerge.

TIGHT ENDS

T.J. HOCKENSON, JOSH OLIVER, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse

OFFENSIVE LINE

GARRETT BRADBURY, EZRA CLEVELAND, ED INGRAM, BRIAN O’NEILL, CHRISTIAN DARRISAW

DEFENSIVE LINE

DANIELLE HUNTER, MARCUS DAVENPORT, DEAN LOWRY, HARRISON PHILLIPS, KHYRIS TONGA

LINEBACKERS

JORDAN HICKS, BRIAN ASAMOAH, Troy Dye, Ivan Pace Jr.

Brian Asamoah has made the clear push to be the replacement for Eric Kendricks alongside Jordan Hicks. He’s been all over the field with the first-team defense all offseason. Troy Dye and Ivan Pace Jr. are among the reserves pushing for playing time in training camp.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

BYRON MURPHY JR., AKAYLEB EVANS; Andrew Booth Jr., Joejuan Williams, Mekhi Blackmon

The Vikings will have a new-look secondary this year, and thus far, Byron Murphy Jr. and Akayleb Evans are the starting defensive backs. Andrew Booth Jr., Joejuan Williams and rookie Mekhi Blackmon will all get snaps. All have made plays in training camp.

SAFETIES

HARRISON SMITH, CAM BYNUM, Lewis Cine, Josh Metellus, Jay Ward

Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum are the clear cut starters, while Lewis Cine’s recovery from a leg injury is one of the stories of training camp. The Vikings will rely on a core group of young players in the secondary who missed much of last season with injuries – Cine, Booth and Evans. If they can stay healthy, it could be a big year under the Brian Flores defense.

SPECIALISTS

GREG JOSEPH, Jack Podlesny, RYAN WRIGHT

Don’t be distracted by the Vikings having two kickers at training camp, the job is Greg Joseph’s to lose. But it can’t hurt to have competition during the dog days of preseason.

NATIONAL MEDIA DISRESPECTING VIKINGS?

Despite going 13-5 last season and winning the NFC North under O’Connell, the Vikings aren’t getting much love nationally. The Detroit Lions seem to be the early favorites by national media and gambling sites to win the division. O’Connell says the outside narratives are what they are, he’ll use the motivation when it’s needed.

"I think if you need things like that, you’re probably not putting things together the right way. Detroit, I get it, they finished the season really strong. Ultimately we know we were able to win the division a year ago, it was a goal of our team to do that and we accomplished that, but that means absolutely nothing for this year," O’Connell said. "We’ll get our first opportunity Sept. 10 and away we go from there, controlling what we can. The outside narratives are what they are, I can pick and choose when I feel like we need to use that. We can go out and prove whatever we feel like we need to prove on a week in and week out basis and let our play determine everything from there."

The Vikings practice Monday and have a night workout Tuesday before heading to Seattle.