Vikings praise Sam Darnold after OT win at Bears: ‘He’s a dawg’

Sam Darnold is playing the best football of his career, and now he has the numbers to back that up.

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 30-27 in overtime on Sunday at Soldier Field, with Darnold leading the game-winning drive. Darnold had to come to the rescue after the Bears scored 11 points in the final 22 seconds to force overtime.

Darnold then drove them 68 yards in the extra session to set up Parker Romo’s game-winning field goal. Darnold threw for 330 yards, his first 300-yard game of the season, and two touchdowns.

"Show me somebody who had a better game at the quarterback position. That kind of game under those circumstances on the road in the NFC North, not only just Sam but our whole team, these guys are a really tough group," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Why it matters

Darnold had a combined five interceptions in wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s now played two straight games without a turnover, and has four touchdowns in his last two games.

O’Connell gave him a game ball Sunday. He now has a single-season career-high 21 touchdowns. His previous high was 19 in 2019.

"What a resilient win from everyone in that locker room. Very proud of that one," Darnold said.

For the first time in 24 years, the Vikings had a 300-yard passer, a 100-yard rusher (Aaron Jones) and two 100-yard receivers.

What his teammates are saying

Darnold hit Jordan Addison eight times for 162 yards and a touchdown. He hit T.J. Hockenson seven times for 114 yards. He got sacked three times, had to change helmets due to a communication issue and left the game for two plays in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Addison, Brian O’Neill, Blake Cashman and Jonathan Greenard all gushed about Darnold after the win.

Addison: "I didn’t have to say nothing. He knows what all these receivers can do in the building when we get our opportunities. Today was just my day, appreciate Sam for throwing dimes and I’m always going to come up for him."

O’Neill: "He’s a warrior, hung in there tough and made some big time plays, made some big-time throws. He bailed us out and he’s been playing great, so happy to have him on our team."

Cashman: "Honestly watching some of the game and him taking shots, I want him to have the respect he deserves because he works harder than anyone in this league. He made one throw and I was like he’s a dawg."

Greenard: "Sam ain’t going to care man. You can tell Sam he’s soft, he’s tough, he don’t care. He’s just going to be Sam, which is why I love him. He can weather any storm, that’s why we all rally behind him."