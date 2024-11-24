Vikings blow 11-point lead in 22 seconds, beat Bears 30-27 in OT to go 9-2

They had to go to overtime to do it, but the Minnesota Vikings are 9-2 after a 30-27 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The Vikings have won four straight, made a clean sweep of three straight road games and are now 2-1 in the NFC North Division. They led 27-16 with 1:56 to play before the Bears scored 11 straight points to force overtime.

The Vikings got a defensive stop before Sam Darnold drove them down the field for Parker Romo to make a 29-yard game-winning field goal.

How they got there

Caleb Williams hit Keenan Allen for a short touchdown to get the Bears within 27-24 after a two-point conversion with 22 seconds to play. An ensuing onside kick bounced off Vikings' tight end Johnny Mundt’s foot before it went 10 yards, the Bears recovered and Cairo Santos hit a 48-yard field goal to force overtime.

A key sequence

Kennan Allen thought he had a 34-yard reception for a third down conversion in the second quarter. Kevin O’Connell challenged it, and a review showed Allen’s left toe was out of bounds. On the next play, Jerry Tillery blocked a Cairo Santos field goal.

The Vikings took full advantage of the momentum swing, with Darnold hitting Jalen Nailor for a 4-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead with under seven minutes left in the first half.

Officials miss 2 blatant penalties

NFL officials continue to miss blatant penalties that would impact the Vikings. Sunday, Harrison Phillips was held in the end zone for what should’ve been a safety, but there was no flag. C.J. Ham got a phantom penalty for a block in the back on a punt return, and on that return, Brandon Powell was two full steps out of bounds before taking a big hit. The only flag on the play was on Ham.

Sam Darnold sets new career-high in TDs

Sam Darnold had a pair of touchdown passes in the first half Sunday, to Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor. He set a new career-high with 21 touchdowns on the season, in 10-plus games. His previous high was 19 in 2019. Darnold finished 22-of-34 for 330 yards, didn’t turn the ball over and led the game-winning drive.

Career day for Jordan Addison

Three has been freed. Jordan Addison had eight catches for a career-high single-game 162 yards and a touchdown Sunday, while the Bears had Justin Jefferson blanketed most of the day.

Vikings turn muffed punt into 6

DeAndre Carter gave the signal for his punt return teammates to get away from the football. It then hit off his right leg, and Bo Richter recovered the muffed punt. Aaron Jones scored from two yards out, his first rushing touchdown in a month, to give the Vikings a 24-10 lead late in the third quarter.

Ivan Pace Jr., Cam Robinson leave with injuries

The Vikings lost Ivan Pace Jr. and Cam Robinson to injuries in the first half. Pace left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return. Robinson had a toe injury and did not return.

What's next

The Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals for the first of three straight home games next Sunday. They remain one game behind the Lions in the NFC North after they beat the Colts 24-6 on Sunday.