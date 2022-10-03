Vikings Postgame Tonight: Rich Gannon, Pete Bercich break down 28-25 win over Saints

The Minnesota Vikings are home from London 3-1 after a 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

A win is a win, but the team has plenty to clean up as they get ready to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, seeking a 3-0 start in the NFC North Division. Sunday night on Vikings Postgame Tonight, Fox 9’s Jim Rich had former quarterback and now TV analyst Rich Gannon on the show to recap the game, and break down film of some key plays in the win.

Later in the show, Vikings Radio Network analyst Pete Bercich joined to offer his takeaways from Minnesota’s third win of the season.

Justin Jefferson had 10 catches for 147 yards and a rushing touchdown. Alexander Mattison took a screen pass 15 yards for a score, and Greg Joseph made five field goals on the day, including a 47-yarder that was the game-winner with 24 seconds to play.

But the Vikings also had three trips inside the red zone that resulted in just nine points. Score touchdowns in those situations rather than field goals, and it’s likely a more comfortable win for the Vikings.

Watch the videos for both full segments with Rich Gannon and Pete Bercich!