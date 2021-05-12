Vikings owners Zygi, Mark Wilf in talks to buy MLS franchise Orlando City SC

article

Minnesota Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf are in talks to buy Major League Soccer franchise Orlando City SC from Flavio Augusto da Silva, the team confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

The Wilf family, including Mark, Zygi and Leonard, has reportedly agreed to buy Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League and Exploria Stadium in a package from Augusto da Silva for between $400 and $450 million. The purchase will require the Wilf family to sell their minority stake in MLS franchise Nashville SC.

The Wilfs become minority owners in Nashville SC, alongside top investor John Igram, in August of 2017. Augusto da Silva took over ownership of Orlando City SC on 2013.

"With their passion for the sport and Orlando’s two teams that are in position to compete for trophies, I am confident that the Wilf family will continue to push Orlando City SC to new heights and lead the Club into this next phase, both on and off the field," Augusta da Silva said Wednesday in a statement.

The Wilf family became a household name in 2005, when Zygi and five business partners, including his brother mark, bought the Vikings from Red McCombs for $600 million. Forbes estimates that in 2020, the franchise was worth about $2.95 billion, which ranks 17th out of 32 NFL teams and 33rd out of the 50 most valuable sports franchises.

Zygi Wilf, a real estate mogul on the East Coast, is worth a reported $5.3 billion.