Vikings: One week into free agency, roster still taking shape

We’re less than a full week into NFL free agency, and the Minnesota Vikings still have some questions to address with their roster for the 2023 season.

The two big ones still left are running back Dalvin Cook, and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. Cook is reportedly on the trade block after the Vikings brought back Alexander Mattison earlier this week on a two-year deal. Cook is due $14.1 million against the salary cap in 2023, and $2 million of that becomes fully-guaranteed on Friday.

For the first time in his career, Cook played in 17 games last season and ran for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries, the second-most in his career. If the Vikings release or trade Cook, Mattison will lead the backfield, along with Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu.

Smith posted to social media late last week what felt like a goodbye to the Vikings. He reportedly has asked for his release, though the Vikings have yet to make a move on him. Smith signed a three-year, $42 million deal to come to Minnesota last season, and is due to cost $15.4 million against the salary cap this year.

He had 10 sacks on the season, but just 1.5 over the final 11 games. Like Cook, Smith is due to have $5 million of his 2023 salary guaranteed on Friday. His days with the Vikings could still be numbered, especially after they agreed to terms with Marcus Davenport in free agency.

Here’s a look at what’s happened with the Vikings since the league year opened on Wednesday:

DEPARTURES

Eric Kendricks, Patrick Peterson, Dalvin Tomlinson, Cam Dantzler, Adam Thielen

RETURNERS

Alexander Mattison, Jordan Hicks, Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, Greg Joseph, Andrew DePaola, Nick Mullens, Ben Ellefson, Kenny Willekes, Austin Schlottmann

FREE AGENT ARRIVALS

Marcus Davenport, Josh Oliver, Byron Murphy

What the Vikings do with Cook and Smith could be telling for the 2023 season.