Vikings: Chuck Foreman wants Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson in Minnesota together

In an appearance on FOX 9 Sports Now Sunday night, former Minnesota Vikings’ running back Chuck Foreman made it very clear he wants Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson together in Minnesota.

The Vikings have a critical offseason ahead, and roster decisions will start to take shape as teams gather at the end of this month for the NFL Combine. Their two biggest are the futures of Cousins and Jefferson.

The star receiver was close to an extension before Week 1 this season, but the Vikings and Jefferson couldn’t get the deal done. Despite missing seven games with a hamstring injury, Jefferson still had 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns. He flirted with NFL history last year before finishing with 128 catches for 1,809 yards, both tops in the league and good enough for First-Team All-Pro honors.

Jefferson is due $19 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. He wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Will the Vikings get a deal done with him?

"I don’t know but they better do it. The longer they wait, the more it’s going to cost," Foreman said in an appearance with FOX 9’s Ahmad Hicks.

We’re also less than a month away from a decision on Cousins, who could become a free agent in March. He’s spent six seasons in Minnesota, and has one playoff win. He was playing at an MVP level before tearing his Achilles at Green Bay in Week 8. He had 2,331 passing yards and 18 touchdowns before the injury.

If Cousins returns to the Vikings, it will likely cost Minnesota at least $40 million per season.

Foreman wants Cousins back in Minnesota, paired with Jefferson.

"I think they should bring them back together. I think Kirk Cousins, when everything is in place, he’s one of the better quarterbacks in the game," Foreman said. "Kirk Cousins is the guy we need."