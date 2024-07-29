Vikings host first day in full pads at training camp: 'That's real football'

Despite a hot and humid Monday in Eagan, the Minnesota Vikings put on full pads for the first time at training camp in front of a full house at TCO Performance Center.

For the coaches, it’s a day to see what they’ve taught in walk-throughs and film sessions to see how it’s translated onto the field in live situations.

"The game is all about tackling. Obviously we won’t be tackling out here today, but to see if they’re in position to tackle someone," defensive coordinator Brian Flores said. "Also an opportunity to see guys hopefully put hands on some of the receivers. That’s real football, what we evaluate today is as close as you can get to what we’ll do on Sundays in the fall."

Monday’s highlights

As for the practice, the highlights came at the end during an 11-on-11 team situation. Sam Darnold was intercepted by Cam Bynum trying to hit Justin Jefferson. A few plays later, Darnold hit Jalen Nailor for 40-plus yards down the field on a contested catch.

Nailor continues to make plays to in the battle for the No. 3 receiver job.

Vikings sign defensive back Bobby McCain

With the tragic death of Khyree Jackson and Mekhi Blackmon lost for the season due to a torn ACL, the Vikings added depth to the defensive back room, signing Bobby McCain.

It’s still a question of whether he might play defensive back or safety, but McCain has familiarity with Flores, playing for him with the Miami Dolphins. McCain is in his 10th season and last played for the New York Giants in 2023.

He had just gotten to the Twin Cities and was ready to put on the pads Monday. Practice continues Tuesday at TCO Performance Center.