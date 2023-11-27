Vikings host Bears for Monday Night Football, likely without Justin Jefferson

article

The Minnesota Vikings host the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium, and it’s likely that star receiver Justin Jefferson will miss his seventh straight game.

The Vikings are unlikely to activate Jefferson from injured reserve Monday afternoon in time for the game, rather opting to give him an extra week with a bye and return Dec. 10 at the Las Vegas Raiders. Jefferson suffered a right hamstring injury during the Vikings’ Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was placed on IR, and the team opened his 21-day practice window on Nov. 8. He would need to be activated by Nov. 29, Wednesday, or his season is over. All expectations are that Jefferson will be able to return after the Vikings’ bye week at Las Vegas. He's listed as questionable for Monday night. Jefferson spoke Saturday from TCO Performance Center about his looming return, and about facing backlash on social media while he recovers from his injury, largely from fantasy football owners who want him back on the field.

Jefferson has been limited in practice since his window opened, and the Vikings want him to fully participate in multiple practices before he returns to a game. He's said himself he wants to be back at 100 percent before he plays again.

Minnesota has managed to go 5-1 without Jefferson on the field, and without Kirk Cousins at quarterback. The Vikings had a five-game win streak snapped last Sunday night in a 21-20 loss at the Denver Broncos after turning the ball over three times, and Russell Wilson throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in the final minute.

With a win Monday night, the Vikings would improve to 7-5, remain unbeaten in the NFC North Division at 3-0 and be just two games behind the Detroit Lions for first place in the division, which seemed impossible after a 1-4 start. The Packers beat the Lions on Thanksgiving, and the Vikings play the Lions in two of their last three games to close out the regular season.

This will mark the Vikings' second appearance on Monday Night Football this season. The Vikings beat the San Francisco 49ers 22-17 back on Oct. 23 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

If the playoffs were to start today, the Vikings would be the No. 6 seed, owning one of the Wild Card spots, and would be headind west to face the 49ers. The Vikings will do everything they can to pass the Lions for the NFC North title, which would guarantee a home playoff game.

The Vikings have two more home games left after Monday night’s clash with the Bears.