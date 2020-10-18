Vikings head to bye week 1-5 after 40-23 loss to Falcons

article

The Minnesota Vikings fell to 1-5 on the season heading into its Week 7 bye after a 40-23 loss to the winless Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Falcons came to Minneapolis after firing head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff following an 0-5 start. But it was the Vikings who looked listless, lacked energy and didn’t execute in any phase of football in the first half Sunday.

Kirk Cousins threw three first half interceptions, and the Falcons turned them into 17 points on the way to a 20-0 halftime lead. Matt Ryan threw two touchdown passes to Julio Jones, added touchdown throws to Calvin Ridley and Hayden Hurst, and Atlanta added four Younghoe Koo field goals.

The Vikings managed just 126 total yards, six first downs and had the ball for only 9:03 in the first half.

The only real positives for Minnesota on the day were the play of rookie defensive back Cameron Dantzler and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Dantzler finished with 11 tackles, including nine solo tackles and two tackles for a loss. Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns, including Minnesota’s first points of the day on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Cousins in the third quarter.

Cousins later hit Adam Thielen for a short touchdown, and a successful two-point try to Irv Smith Jr. proved to be garbage time points. Cousins later hit Jefferson on a 49-yard touchdown to get the Vikings within 40-23 late in regulation.

But it was another rough outing for Cousins, who now leads the NFL with 10 interceptions. He was also sacked once and faced pressure most of the afternoon. It was also a rough day for the Minnesota defense, which allowed at least 40 points for the second time this season. The Falcons piled up 459 total yards, 24 first downs and averaged six yards per play. Matt Ryan finished 30-of-40 for 370 yards, four touchdowns, no turnovers and a 136.6 rating.

The Vikings now head to their bye Week 1-5, their chance at the playoffs all but over and searching for answers after the talk all off-season was about making a run to the Super Bowl. The last 1-5 team to make the playoffs? The Indianapolis Colts in 2018, who finished 10-6.