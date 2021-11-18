Vikings have full squad at Thursday practice after non-injury absences return

article

The Minnesota Vikings had a full house for practice Thursday at TCO Performance Center after as many as four players were absent Wednesday for what the team called "non-injury related" reasons.

Those absences were defensive end D.J. Wonnum, offensive lineman Brian O’Neill, defensive back Mackensie Alexander and tight end Chris Herndon. All four were on the practice field Thursday, after initial fears that there might have been positive COVID-19 cases within the team. Wonnum reportedly tested positive on Wednesday, then had a negative test, followed by another one to confirm a false positive.

It's not known if O’Neill, Alexander and Herndon had similar circumstances. None of the four was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. The Vikings also got Garrett Bradbury and Harrison Smith back at practice, after each was activated earlier this week from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Thursday's injury report, there were no designations, injury or otherwise, for O'Neill, Alexander, Herndon and Wonnum. It means they've all avoided positive COVID-19 tests, and are likely available for Sunday against the Packers.

Patrick Peterson, activated from injured reserve with a designation to return to practice, also appears to be on track to play Sunday. Linebacker Anthony Barr also returned to practice, after missing all of last week with a knee injury.