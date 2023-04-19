Vikings: Celebration of life for Bud Grant set for May 21 at U.S. Bank Stadium

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
16
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:08 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Itasca County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Itasca County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Vikings: Celebration of life for Bud Grant set for May 21 at U.S. Bank Stadium

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 22: Hall of Fame head coach Bud Grant acknowledges the crowd before speaking as the Minnesota Vikings honor their 1969 team during halftime of the game against the Oakland Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 2 (Getty Images)

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that a celebration of life for Bud Grant will be held at noon Sunday, May 21, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The event will be free and open to the public, and ticket reservations can be made for up to six seats via the Vikings web site. Doors will open at 11 a.m. Grant, a legendary coach for the Vikings and Minnesota sports figure, died on March 11. He was 95 years old.

Legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant remembered at private memorial service

Family and friends attend a private memorial service in Eden Prairie to honor coach Bud Grant’s legacy and his contributions to the community outside of football.

Featured

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant dies at 95
article

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant dies at 95

The former Minnesota Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant died Saturday morning. He was 95 years old.

The celebration of life will include speakers, panel discussions and memorial videos to pay tribute to Grant, a Pro Football Hall of Fame coach. In honor of Grant, fans attending are encouraged to wear outdoor apparel or Vikings’ gear.

Grant served as the Vikings’ head coach from 1967-83, and 1985, and his 168 wins makes him the winningest coach in franchise history. He led Minnesota to 11 division titles, and four Super Bowl appearances. He also coached in the Canadian Football League for 10 seasons and was a three-sport star at the University of Minnesota in football, basketball and baseball.

Donations in Bud’s memory are being accepted to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation at 2600 Vikings Circle Eagan, Minnesota 55121 and Minnesota Veterans Outdoors Programs at 576 Concord Drive Chaska, MN 55318.