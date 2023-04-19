Vikings: Celebration of life for Bud Grant set for May 21 at U.S. Bank Stadium

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that a celebration of life for Bud Grant will be held at noon Sunday, May 21, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The event will be free and open to the public, and ticket reservations can be made for up to six seats via the Vikings web site. Doors will open at 11 a.m. Grant, a legendary coach for the Vikings and Minnesota sports figure, died on March 11. He was 95 years old.

The celebration of life will include speakers, panel discussions and memorial videos to pay tribute to Grant, a Pro Football Hall of Fame coach. In honor of Grant, fans attending are encouraged to wear outdoor apparel or Vikings’ gear.

Grant served as the Vikings’ head coach from 1967-83, and 1985, and his 168 wins makes him the winningest coach in franchise history. He led Minnesota to 11 division titles, and four Super Bowl appearances. He also coached in the Canadian Football League for 10 seasons and was a three-sport star at the University of Minnesota in football, basketball and baseball.

Donations in Bud’s memory are being accepted to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation at 2600 Vikings Circle Eagan, Minnesota 55121 and Minnesota Veterans Outdoors Programs at 576 Concord Drive Chaska, MN 55318.