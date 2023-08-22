Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Barron County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Grant County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Pope County, Stevens County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Cottonwood County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Jackson County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Vikings: Athletic writers tab U.S. Bank Stadium the best in the NFL

NFL fans cheer during play between the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Writers who cover the NFL for The Athletic have spoken, and the home of the Minnesota Vikings has been tabbed as the best in the NFL.

U.S. Bank Stadium cost more than $1 billion to build and opened in 2016. While it’s an indoor venue, part of the roof is transparent with glass, and giant doors fans walk through to enter can stay open during nice Minnesota weather weekends.

Jim Rich talks Vikings preseason with Pete Bercich

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network to talk about the preseason so far.

The Vikings regularly get more than 65,000 fans to fill the stadium on game days, and part of the pregame festivities includes a hype video that features fake snow falling to the ground. It gets so loud when the defense takes the field that opposing offenses often have to go to a silent count to get plays off.

Kevin O’Connell experienced the home field advantage for the first time last year, after years coming to Minneapolis as an opposing coordinator. Harrison Smith calls U.S. Bank Stadium one of the loudest he’s ever played in.

Unique to the Vikings, a pregame "Skol" chant gives every fan in Purple a chance to voice their excitement just before kickoff. U.S. Bank Stadium lives and breathes football, but it also hosts several other events, highlighted this summer by two nights featuring music star Taylor Swift.

In The Athletic’s survey, U.S. Bank Stadium was voted the best in the NFL ahead of Sofi Stadium in L.A. (Rams and Chargers), Lambeau Field in Green Bay, AT&T Stadium in Dallas and Lumen Field in Seattle. Half of The Athletic’s writers voted U.S. Bank Stadium No. 1 for 2023.

The Vikings went 8-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium in O’Connell’s first season. In the seven seasons the Vikings have called it home, they’re 41-16 in the regular season and haven’t won less than five home games in a season.

The Vikings will open their home schedule Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10.