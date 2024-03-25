Expand / Collapse search
Vikings’ analyst Pete Bercich talks free agency

By
Published  March 25, 2024 11:45am CDT
Sports
FOX 9
article

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The first wave of NFL free agency is over, and the Minnesota Vikings already made significant changes to the 2024 roster.

Most notably, Kirk Cousins has moved on after six seasons in Minnesota and is now with the Atlanta Falcons. That leaves the Vikings with a huge quarterback decision going forward. They signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal, but also have two first round draft picks and are likely to move up in the NFL Draft to get a top quarterback.

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network to talk about free agency and what Minnesota does at quarterback with Kirk Cousins gone.

Watch the video for the full segment.