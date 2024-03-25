Vikings’ analyst Pete Bercich talks free agency

article

The first wave of NFL free agency is over, and the Minnesota Vikings already made significant changes to the 2024 roster.

Most notably, Kirk Cousins has moved on after six seasons in Minnesota and is now with the Atlanta Falcons. That leaves the Vikings with a huge quarterback decision going forward. They signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal, but also have two first round draft picks and are likely to move up in the NFL Draft to get a top quarterback.

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network to talk about all of the team’s offseason moves and the quarterback situation.

Watch the video for the full segment.