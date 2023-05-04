Vikings add France DT Junior Aho via NFL’s International Player Pathway Program

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday morning they’ve added defensive tackle Junior Aho, a native of France, through the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

Aho is one of eight players to join an NFL team through the program in 2023, with the seven others going to teams in the NFC North and AFC West. Aho is the only French athlete, while there is one from Australia and the other six are from Nigeria.

The NFL International Player Pathway Program provides athletes outside the U.S. a chance to earn a roster spot on a team, and increase the number of international players in the NFL in the process.

The NFL invited 13 players to the IPP in 2022 after an International Combine at Tottenham Hotspur in London, where the Vikings faced the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 last season. There were 38 players from 13 different countries at the combine. The 13 that were invited to the IPP then went to a 10-week training camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. They also got a Pro Day at the University of South Florida to work out in front of scouts.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell got to make the call to welcome Aho to Minnesota.

"This is a super exciting call for me to make. I don't know how long you've been waiting to hear where you would possibly get a chance to continue your football career, but I was thinking to myself, 'Why not here? In Minnesota, with the best locker room in the whole National Football League?'"O'Connell told Aho. "We've got a good thing going here, man, and I just wanted to give you a call and welcome you to the Minnesota Vikings."

On the field, Aho grew up playing for Dauphins De Nice before playing in college at Southern Methodist University. Last season, he had 23 tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble in 13 games. He played in 25 career games over three seasons at SMU, collecting 43 tackles, five sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and forced two fumbles.