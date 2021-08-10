Vikings activate QB Kellen Mond from reserve/COVID-19 list

article

For the first time in 10 days, the Minnesota Vikings should have all their quarterbacks available for training camp practice on Tuesday at TCO Performance Center.

The Vikings announced Tuesday morning they’ve activated Kellen Mond from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mond reportedly tested positive on July 31, and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said last week Mond was showing symptoms and sick.

Mond’s positive test also meant that Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley had to go into COVID-19 protocols for five days and be away from the team, including missing the Vikings’ night practice at TCO Stadium. Jake Browning, who is fully-vaccinated for COVID-19, was the lone quarterback available.

The quarterback room being wiped out for several days last week forced the Vikings to sign two quarterbacks to have bodies at practice, and had coach Mike Zimmer frustrated over players not willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine. According to a Washington Post report, 70 percent of the team was in the process of getting vaccinated as of last week. That means as many as 27 current players are not vaccinated.

Vikings owner Mark Wilf said last week he was "very concerned" that the team has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the NFL. The league has strict protocols in place for the 2021 season for players who are not vaccinated.

Last week, Cousins called his decision on the COVID-19 vaccine "a private health matter" and said he would put Plexiglass around his space in meeting rooms, and meet outside under a goal post with coaches if that’s what it took to get the Vikings to the playoffs.

We’ll find out Tuesday afternoon if Mond is available to practice. The Vikings have changed their workout to a walk-through, but TCO Performance Center remains open to fans. The Vikings drafted Mond out of Texas A&M with a third round pick, and he'll presumably be the back-up quarterback to Cousins this season if he can stay healthy.