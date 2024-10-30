Vikings acquire left tackle Cam Robinson from Jaguars to replace Christian Darrisaw

article

The Brief The Vikings acquired offensive tackle Cam Robinson on Wednesday to replace Christian Darrisaw Christian Darrisaw suffered a season-ending knee injury last Thursday against the L.A. Rams Robinson has 94 career starts, including 3 playoff starts. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wanted a starting-caliber replacement with the Vikings at 5-2



The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday they’ve acquired tackle Cam Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Vikings are sending Jacksonville a conditional 2026 fifth round pick for Robinson and a 2026 conditional seventh round pick.

What it means

The Vikings didn’t waste any time in finding a replacement for Christian Darrisaw, who is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL late in the first half of last Thursday’s loss to the L.A. Rams. Darrisaw had his left leg get rolled up on as he was blocking on an Aaron Jones run play.

The Vikings then took a knee and ran out the clock. David Quessenberry took Darrisaw’s spot for the rest of the game.

What they’re getting in Robinson

Robinson is in his eighth NFL season and was a second round pick by Jaguars in 2017 out of Alabama. He’s made 94 starts, including three playoff games in his rookie year. Robinson also started all 43 games at left tackle over three seasons at Alabama, and won a national title with the Crimson Tide.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah felt the need to go out and get a starting-caliber offensive lineman with the Vikings off to a 5-2 start with the NFL trade deadline next week.

What’s next

The Vikings practice on Wednesday in preparation to host the Indianapolis Colts for Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium.