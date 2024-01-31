Upper Deck Golf coming to U.S. Bank Stadium Feb. 23-25

U.S. Bank Stadium is the home of the Minnesota Vikings, but it will be the host to golfers of any skill level in late February.

Upper Deck announced its unique golf experience is coming to Minneapolis Feb. 23-25. For fees ranging from $79-99, golf fans can tee it up in one of the top NFL stadiums in the country. Golfers will be able to hit from various tee locations in the stadium to targets on the playing field.

Upper Deck Co-Founder Frank Brown came up with the golf idea in 2018 with his business partner. They brought the concept to Target Field, the home of the Minnesota Twins, last season. They created nine holes at various locations on the field level, with each hitting bay providing the pin location. Golfers get 18 balls and a scorecard, and hole locations are surrounded by a circle. Get your shot inside the circle, it’s a birdie. Get it on the green, it’s a par. Outside of the target, it’s a bogey.

"Minneapolis is a great sports town and on top of that, it’s a really great golf town. People here love golf, they love the Twins and it’s a beautiful ballpark. We were here back in 2019 and we had great feedback, we were super excited to come back. We couldn’t be more excited to be here," Brown said last summer.

The experience has been compared to TopGolf, but it’s different in that you’re hitting from as many as nine different locations. Some proceeds from last year’s event went to Stand Up To Cancer.

You can make your reservation for the U.S. Bank Stadium experience online.