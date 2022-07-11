Ukraine boys soccer in Minnesota, raising awareness for war-torn country

A boys soccer team from Ukraine is in Minnesota for the USA Cup, and to raise awareness about their war-torn country.

Minaj, a 16 and under team made up of 23 teen athlete-refugees, arrived in Minnesota last Thursday ahead of the USA Cup in Blaine. The annual soccer tournament, held at the National Sports Center, hosts more than 12,000 teams from 17 countries.

The USA Cup was Minaj's first stop on their 17-day tour of Minnesota. The teenagers are here to play soccer and are trying to raise awareness and aid for their war-torn country.

Visiting the United States is a dream come true for many of the Ukrainian athletes, with one player telling FOX 9 they get to come here to just relax and play football, not think about the war.

Minaj lost its final match in the USA Cup Weekend tournament against Minneapolis United 2-1. But there is more soccer to play — the USA Cup Week runs July 12-16.

