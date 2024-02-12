Twins trade Nick Gordon to Marlins for reliever Steven Okert

article

The Minnesota Twins are making roster moves as the team reports to Fort Myers, Fla. For its first Spring Training workouts this week.

The Twins announced Monday they traded utility player Nick Gordon to the Miami Marlins in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Steven Okert. He appeared in 64 games last year for the Marlins and was 3-2 with a 4.45 earned run average. He had 73 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings.

Gordon played in 34 games for the Twins last year, missing much of the season with a broken tibia. He spent three seasons in Minnesota and hit .250 with 15 home runs, 42 doubles, six triples, had 80 RBI and scored 77 runs in 245 games. He was a true utility player, getting most time in the outfield.

The Twins and Marlins now have a bit of history when it comes to trades. Last year, they sent Luis Arraez to the Marlins for Pablo Lopez, who is now the Twins’ staff ace.

The Twins now have a 40-man roster that includes 22 pitchers, three catchers, eight infielders, six outfielders and one utility player. Okert joins a bullpen that includes Jhoan Duran, Jay Jackson, Griffin Jax, Caleb Thielbar, Justin Topa and others battling for spots.

Just before the end of January, the Twins sent infielder Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners for starter Anthony Desclafani, Topa and two prospects.

Twins’ pitchers and catchers have their first workout at Spring Training on Wednesday. The full squad has their first workout on Feb. 18.