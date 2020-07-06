Twins to face White Sox on Opening Day of 60-game season, full schedule released

article

Opening Day is on its way!

On Friday, July 24 at 7:10 p.m. CT the Minnesota Twins will be taking on the Chicago White Sox on the road. After a three-game series, the Twins will then have home opener on July 28 against St. Louis at 7:10 p.m. CT.

The Twins have a strictly regional schedule for the shortened season, with 40 games against their American League Central Division rivals and 20 Interleague contests against the National League Central.

The Twins reported to summer training camp on Friday. Willians Astudillo and Miguel Sano have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the baseball season this year. After months of negotiations, the players union agreed to a 60-game season. To limit travel, the league will be split geographically so the Twins will mostly play teams from the American and National league central divisions.

The full schedule is posted on the Twins website.