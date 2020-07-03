Twins return to Target Field for training camp Friday ahead of shortened season

Months after the Major League Baseball season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Twins will be back at Target Field Friday.

For a while, it looked like we might not even see baseball this summer, but after months of negotiations, the players union agreed to a 60-game season. The schedule has not been finalized, but the Twins are reporting to summer training camp Friday.

To limit travel, the league will be split geographically so the Twins will mostly play teams from the American and National league central divisions.

Matt Hodson, a spokesperson for the Twins, explained some of the changes fans will see on the field to keep players safe.

"You know we are going to have some rows marked off behind the dugout for some additional player seating,” Hodson said. “It won't be the full shoulder to shoulder on the bench. You won't be seeing the sunflower seed spitting. it's going to be a different feel but then once you're between the white lines it's still going to be the same game."

When season kicks off on July 23, the games will be played in an empty stadium.

However, the Twins are hopeful fans might eventually return to Target Field at some point this year.

The St. Paul Saints, meanwhile, will kick off their season Friday night in Sioux Falls, playing six straight games against the Canaries.