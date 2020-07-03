Astudillo, Sano among Twins players who tested positive for COVID-19

article

Willians Astudillo and Miguel Sano have both tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of workout, the Twins have announced.

The players will now have to quarantine. In order to return to practice, Astudillo and Sano will need to have two negative tests.

This news comes on the same day players reported back to Target Field for the first day of summer training camp. Across the league, 31 players and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during intake for the resumption of training, a rate of 1.2%.

The shortened, 60-game season due to COVID-19 will start on July 23. The games will be played in empty stadiums.