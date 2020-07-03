Expand / Collapse search

Astudillo, Sano among Twins players who tested positive for COVID-19

NORTH PORT, FL- FEBRUARY 25: Willians Astudillo #64 of the Minnesota Twins bats during a spring training game against the Atlanta Braves on February 25, 2020 at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty I ((Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Willians Astudillo and Miguel Sano have both tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of workout, the Twins have announced.

The players will now have to quarantine. In order to return to practice, Astudillo and Sano will need to have two negative tests.

This news comes on the same day players reported back to Target Field for the first day of summer training camp. Across the league, 31 players and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during intake for the resumption of training, a rate of 1.2%.

The shortened, 60-game season due to COVID-19 will start on July 23. The games will be played in empty stadiums.