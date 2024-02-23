Minnesota Twins Spring Training: Day 5 in Fort Myers

The Minnesota Twins are wrapping up their first full week of Spring Training workouts in Fort Myers, Fla., and host the University of Minnesota baseball team in a scrimmage Friday night at Hammond Stadium.

John Anderson is starting his 43rd and final season with the Gophers. He recently announced his retiring as Minnesota’s all-time winningest coach.

Before Friday night’s game, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich spent some time in the Twins’ clubhouse. He spoke with Willi Castro, Kyle Farmer, Jose Miranda, Steven Okert and Matt Wallner.

Also before the scrimmage, Jim Rich hosted a FOX 9 Twins Spring Training Show from Hammond Stadium. He sat down with Twins Daily’s John Bonnes to talk about the season ahead, a healthy team and expectations for 2024.

Dustin Morse, the Twins’ vice president of communications and content, also joined the show to talk about the excitement at Spring Training and for the season ahead. He also talks about his role with the team and generating media coverage as the season gets in full swing.

The Twins are down in Fort Myers for 46 days before they head north with their initial roster and open the 2024 regular season on March 28 at the Kansas City Royals.