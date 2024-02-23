Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Twins Spring Training: Day 5 in Fort Myers

By
Published 
Updated 5:28PM
Sports
FOX 9

Twins Spring Training: Day 5 in Fort Myers

Friday in Fort Myers, Jim Rich caught up with Willi Castro, Kyle Farmer, Jose Miranda, Steven Okert and Matt Wallner from the Twins clubhouse.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins are wrapping up their first full week of Spring Training workouts in Fort Myers, Fla., and host the University of Minnesota baseball team in a scrimmage Friday night at Hammond Stadium.

John Anderson is starting his 43rd and final season with the Gophers. He recently announced his retiring as Minnesota’s all-time winningest coach. 

Before Friday night’s game, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich spent some time in the Twins’ clubhouse. He spoke with Willi Castro, Kyle Farmer, Jose Miranda, Steven Okert and Matt Wallner.

Twins Daily's John Bonnes talks Twins at Spring Training

Friday on the Minnesota Twins Spring Training Show, John Bonnes of Twins Daily joined Jim Rich at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida.

Also before the scrimmage, Jim Rich hosted a FOX 9 Twins Spring Training Show from Hammond Stadium. He sat down with Twins Daily’s John Bonnes to talk about the season ahead, a healthy team and expectations for 2024.

Spring Training: Dustin Morse talks Twins with Jim Rich

Friday on the FOX 9 Twins Spring Training Show, Dustin Morse, the team's vice president for communications and content, joins Jim Rich to talk about the 2024 season ahead.

Dustin Morse, the Twins’ vice president of communications and content, also joined the show to talk about the excitement at Spring Training and for the season ahead. He also talks about his role with the team and generating media coverage as the season gets in full swing.

The Twins are down in Fort Myers for 46 days before they head north with their initial roster and open the 2024 regular season on March 28 at the Kansas City Royals.