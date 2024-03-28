Twins Opening Day: Byron Buxton leading off, playing center field

It’s Opening Day in Major League Baseball, and the Minnesota Twins are in Kansas City to start a three-game series against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

The Twins are coming off winning 87 regular season games in 2023, winning their third American League Central Division title in five seasons under Rocco Baldelli and finding success in the playoffs. They ended an 18-game playoff losing streak, and a 21-year series losing streak.

The Twins have posted their lineup, and Byron Buxton is not only batting lead-off, but he’s also playing in center field. Buxton appeared in 85 games last season, but it was all as designated hitter. He has not played outfield for the Twins since Aug. 22 of 2022.

Ryan Jeffers will hit second and be behind the plate. Royce Lewis will bat third and play third base, and Carlos Correa will it clean-up and play shortstop. Carlos Santana will bat fifth and be at first base, followed by Max Kepler in right field. Kyler Farmer will hit seventh and play second, Willi Castro will bat eighth and play in left field and Manuel Margot will bat ninth at designated hitter.

Pablo Lopez gets the Opening Day start on the mound.