Expand / Collapse search

Twins Opening Day: Byron Buxton leading off, playing center field

By
Updated  March 28, 2024 3:15pm CDT
Sports
FOX 9

Twins Opening Day: Derek Falvey talks 2024 season

On Opening Day from Kauffman Stadium, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich sits down with Minnesota Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s Opening Day in Major League Baseball, and the Minnesota Twins are in Kansas City to start a three-game series against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

The Twins are coming off winning 87 regular season games in 2023, winning their third American League Central Division title in five seasons under Rocco Baldelli and finding success in the playoffs. They ended an 18-game playoff losing streak, and a 21-year series losing streak.

Opening Day: Twins talk with Do-Hyoung Park

Before the Twins faced the Royals on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich sat down with Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com to talk about the 2024 season.

Opening Day: Twins talk with Royce Lewis

FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich sits down with Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis ahead of Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium.

The Twins have posted their lineup, and Byron Buxton is not only batting lead-off, but he’s also playing in center field. Buxton appeared in 85 games last season, but it was all as designated hitter. He has not played outfield for the Twins since Aug. 22 of 2022.

Opening Day: Twins talk with Cory Provus

Ahead of Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich sits down with Cory Provus, the new TV voice of the Minnesota Twins.

Ryan Jeffers will hit second and be behind the plate. Royce Lewis will bat third and play third base, and Carlos Correa will it clean-up and play shortstop. Carlos Santana will bat fifth and be at first base, followed by Max Kepler in right field. Kyler Farmer will hit seventh and play second, Willi Castro will bat eighth and play in left field and Manuel Margot will bat ninth at designated hitter.

Pablo Lopez gets the Opening Day start on the mound.