Twins CF Byron Buxton nearly taken out in Brewers’ sausage race

Published  April 2, 2024 6:13pm CDT
Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins hits a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Target Field on June 22, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Buxton is the first player to hit multiple 460+ HRs in the same game.  ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins dropped to 2-2 after losing 3-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers in the home opener Tuesday at Miller Park, and Byron Buxton got a good scare.

We can laugh about it now, but Buxton nearly got run over during a Brewers’ tradition. They hold sausage races before the bottom of the sixth inning at Miller Park. The Twins were trailing 3-1 at the time, and Buxton was ready to leave the dugout and head to his post in center field.

As he started to trot out, he nearly walked right into the end of the races. He froze before pivoting quickly back into the dugout. The last thing the Twins need is a freak accident happening to their center fielder. Especially with Royce Lewis out at least a month after straining his right quad on Opening Day in Kansas City.

Buxton went 1-for-4 in the loss with a strikeout, and has four hits in 14 at-bats so far this season. The Twins managed just three hits on Tuesday.

Most importantly, he’s played in all four games and has been out in center field.