Twins 2021 Home Opener: What you need to know

Baseball is back! The Minnesota Twins 2021 Home Opener is Thursday, and for the first time since October 2019, they’ll be playing in front of fans.

Target Field can host up to 10,000 fans under Minnesota’s loosened COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets for the game quickly sold out.

The last time the Twins had fans at Target Field was October 7, 2019, the third game of the American League Division Series. Thursday’s game marks the largest gathering in Minnesota since March 2020.

PREVIEW: What will the 2021 Minnesota Twins look like?

Rain might hold off for Home Opener

Rain is in the forecast for the middle part of the day Thursday, but there should be some significant breaks in the rainfall toward the afternoon which means fans could stay dry through the Home Opener.

What to expect if you’re taking public transportation to, from game

Due to COVID-19 capacity limits, Metro Transit will be metering riders at Target Field Station after the game and only allowing 33 people on board each light rail train car. Metro Transit says it will be operating three-car trains, for a total of 99 people per train.

Riders are required to wear masks and social distance from other passengers.

Changes at Target Field

Twins fans can expect to see a number of changes at Target Field this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most notable is that Target Field will not accept paper tickets or cash transactions at games this season, instead using an app for ticketing and all concessions in the ballpark. The goal is for nothing to change hands.

All tickets will be digital and can be found on the MLB Ballpark app. Around 85% of the normal menu of food and drinks are available, but all orders must be made on the app and paid for on the app. You will get a message when your food is ready to pick up so fans don’t have to waste time in lines.

In addition to enhanced cleaning of the stadium, fans will face COVID-19 screening questions which you can answer ahead of time to speed things up.

Home Opener start time, pregame ceremonies

First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.

National Anthem: Natalia Romero Arbelaez, a local educator and performer, will sing the National Anthem.

Ceremonial first pitch: Former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire will throw the ceremonial first pitch. His son, Toby Gardenhire, the new manager of the Class AAA St. Paul Saints, will be the catcher for the pitch.

Ceremonial Starting Lineup: A video tribute will honor a ceremonial starting lineup of Minnesota educators whose lives have been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.