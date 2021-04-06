Target Field to use app for ticketing, concessions at Twins games

article

Target Field will not accept paper tickets or cash transactions at games this season, instead using an app for ticketing and all concessions in the ballpark.

A total of 10,000 fans will be allowed to attend each game to start the season, and to make that happen, Target Field will employ new protocols tested in Spring Training.

"We executed it very well in Fort Myers and we’re following basically the same template here at Target Field," said Matt Hoy, the Twins Senior Vice President.

In addition to enhanced cleaning of the stadium, fans will face COVID-19 screening questions which you can answer ahead of time to speed things up.

All tickets will also be digital and can be found on the MLB Ballpark app. No paper tickets will be allowed.

The goal is for nothing to change hands, so the Twins are also not allowing cash for concessions.

85 percent of the normal menu of food and drinks are available, but all orders must be made on the app and paid for on the app. You will get a message when your food is ready to pick up so fans don’t have to waste time in lines.

"This is something that’s been in progress for a while," said Chef Kurt Cheiner, of Delaware North, Target Field’s concessions vendor. "And then COVID just sped everything up."

Three quarters of the seats in the stadium will also be zip-tied shut to maintain social distancing between groups.