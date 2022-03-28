Title IX spotlight: Hall of fame ref June Courteau

As the celebration of Title IX continues with the upcoming NCAA Women's Final Four basketball tournament, FOX 9 spotlights St. Paul native June Courteau – one of the most respected officials in the history of women’s basketball.

Courteau recently retired after 51 years as a referee and most recently as the NCAA National Coordinator of Officiating.

FOX 9’s Dawn Mitchell sits down the hall of famer for a one-on-one conversation.