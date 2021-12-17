Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards won’t play against Lakers due to COVID-19

article

Anthony Edwards became the youngest player in NBA history to make 10 3-pointers in a game as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 124-107 Wednesday night.

He won’t get the chance for an encore, at least not Friday night with the L.A. Lakers in town. The Timberwolves announced he, along with Taurean Prince, won’t play due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Edwards finished with 38 points in Wednesday night’s win, shooting 14-of-21 from the field and 10-of-14 from the perimeter.

In 28 games this season, Edwards is the Wolves’ second-leading scorer at 22.1 points per game.

The Wolves improved to 13-15 with Wednesday night’s win and are currently ninth in the Western Conference. Friday night’s game is set for a 9 p.m. tip-off at Target Center and will be nationally televised.