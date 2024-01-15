Timberwolves: Pierre Noujaim goes 1-on-1 with Tim Connelly

The Minnesota Timberwolves are nearly halfway through their regular season, and they remain the top team in the Western Conference.

After beating the L.A. Clippers 109-105 Sunday night, the Wolves are 28-11 and have a half-game lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 1 spot in the West. It’s what front office head Tim Connelly had in mind when he took a big swing last year in making a trade for Rudy Gobert. In Sunday night’s win, Gobert made clutch free throws in the closing seconds to preserve a Wolves victory.

After Friday night’s 116-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center, FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim caught up with Connelly to talk about the team’s hot start, pairing Gobert with Karl-Anthony Towns, trading for Mike Conley Jr. and how the team can make a playoff run.

The Timberwolves hit the road to face the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night before hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday for a late 9 p.m. tip-off. The Timberwolves are 16-2 at Target Center this season.

