Timberwolves introduce new players after Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves introduced their three newest players during a press conference Thursday morning as star forward Karl-Anthony Towns heads to the New York Nicks.

In a blockbuster trade, the Timberwolves traded Towns for New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, guard Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a first-round pick. The Timberwolves will also send the Charlotte Hornets a 2025 second-round pick.

Background

Towns was starting a four-year, $220 million supermax contract extension this season. With Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards also on maximum contracts, Tim Connelly needed to shed some salary and create roster flexibility. According to multiple reports, the Knicks have been working to acquire Towns for months.

The Timberwolves drafted Towns No. 1 overall in 2015, and he spent eight seasons in Minnesota. He helped lead the Timberwolves to their second-best season in franchise history this past year, which also included the team’s first run to the Western Conference Finals since 2004.