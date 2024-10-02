Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to trade from Wolves: 'Thank you for everything'

article

The Brief The Timberwolves officially announced the trade of Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks on Wednesday The Timberwolves are getting Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a first round pick for Towns Towns was the No. 1 overall pick in 2015 and spent 8 seasons in Minnesota



The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Wednesday what was the worst kept secret in town: They’ve traded star forward Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks.

In return, the Timberwolves are acquiring Knicks forward Julius Randle, guard Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a first round pick. The Timberwolves will also send the Charlotte Hornets a 2025 second round pick.

Towns posted a statement on his Instagram.

"Nine years ago, I arrived in Minnesota as a young man with a dream. Little did I know that this place would become my home, and its people would become my family. Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty have fueled my journey and inspired me to be the best player I could be. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and the entire Timberwolves organization for the countless opportunities and experiences," Towns said. "I'll cherish the friendships I've made and the battles we've fought together. To the incredible fans, your support has meant the world to me. It gave me strength on and off the court. I'll never forget it. You'll always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything."

Why it matters

Towns was starting a four-year, $220 million supermax contract extension this season. With Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards also on maximum contracts, Tim Connelly needed to shed some salary and create roster flexibility. According to multiple reports, the Knicks have been working to acquire Towns for months.

The Timberwolves drafted Towns No. 1 overall in 2015, and he spent eight seasons in Minnesota. He helped lead the Timberwolves to their second-best season in franchise history this past year, which also included the team’s first run to the Western Conference Finals since 2004.

What they’re getting in Randle, DiVincenzo

Randle is 29 years old and has 561 regular season starts in 10 seasons between the L.A. Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Knicks. He’s averaging 19.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for his career. Randle has 271 career double-doubles, 14 triple-doubles and has scored at least 30 points 82 times.

DiVincenzo is 27 years old and has 190 career starts over six seasons. He won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in 2021. DiVincenzo gives the Timberwolves a three-point shooter and defensive presence. He made a career-high 283 3-pointers last season.