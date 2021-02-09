Timberwolves Malik Beasley sentenced to 120 days in September gun incident

article

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was sentenced Tuesday to 120 days at the Hennepin County workhouse after being arrested last September in connection with an incident outside his Plymouth home.

Beasley was charged last October with threats of violence and drug possession. He was accused of pointing an assault rifle at a family inside a car who was on a Parade of Homes Tour at the time. Beasley pleaded guilty in December to one count of felony threats of violence.

Under the conditions of the plea agreement, Beasley, 24, will serve 120 days at the Hennepin County workhouse, with work release, and has an option for home confinement. Beasley’s guilty plea was in exchange to have a felony drug charge dropped, and his threats of violence felony will be reduced to a misdemeanor after he completes his probation.

Beasley will not be permitted to own a weapon, will be subject to random drug testing and will be required to enroll in an anger management program. Beasley, in a court appearance Tuesday, apologized to the family.

"I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions," Beasley said.

Shortly after his arrest, Beasley signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Timberwolves. He’s in the middle of a breakout season with the Wolves, averaging 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 24 games.

Beasley scored a season-high 30 points Monday, but it wasn’t enough for a win as the Timberwolves fell to 6-18 after a 127-122 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.